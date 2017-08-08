Police: Missing Arkansas teen found dead in apartment; body sent to state Crime Lab

Arkansas authorities say they have sent a teen boy’s body to the state Crime Laboratory after the 17-year-old was found dead in an empty apartment Friday morning, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Fayetteville police told the newspaper that officers discovered Kaiden Fritch’s body around 11:30 a.m. in an empty apartment at Southmount Apartments on South Curtis Avenue, the complex where he lived.

The teen had been reported missing six days earlier.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy said there was no sign of trauma. Police said they will release more information after they receive the results of a toxicology report.