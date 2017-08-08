Pregnant woman taken to hospital after hit-and-run; 2 Arkansans arrested, police say

A pregnant woman was injured in a hit-and run in Arkansas, and two other women have been arrested, police say.

Fort Smith police said they arrived at the intersection of North 18th Street and North M Street around 9:26 p.m. Friday and found two women and a dark blue Hyundai with a caved-in hood. One of the women said she was pregnant, according to a police report.

The pair told police that they pulled up near a maroon Jeep in the intersection of North 14th and North L streets, and the vehicle backed into the front of a Hyundai and sped away.

Both women told police Taneria Whitfield was the driver. The pregnant woman said she had filed a police report against Whitfield earlier that day and that Whitfield had threatened in a social media post "to knock her baby out of her stomach."

The women said Sierra Crossno was in Whitfield’s car at the time of the crash, leaning out of the passenger window while both women in the Jeep yelled at them before the vehicle struck theirs.

According to the police report, Crossno and Whitfield were found in the 1000 block of Raleigh Street later Friday. The two women were taken to Sebastian County jail on charges of aggravated assault. Whitfield was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The pregnant woman was taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for stomach and back pain, police said.