Report details safe haven for drug users
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:59 a.m.
NEW YORK -- A safe haven where drug users inject themselves with heroin and other drugs has been quietly operating in the United States for the past three years, a report reveals.
None were known to exist in the U.S. until the disclosure in a medical journal, although several states and cities are pushing to establish these so-called supervised injection sites.
In the report released today, two researchers said they've been evaluating an underground safe place that opened in 2014. As a condition of their research, they didn't disclose the location of the unsanctioned, potentially illegal facility, or the social service agency running it.
Alex Kral, a San Francisco-based researcher with RTI International, and Peter Davidson of the University of California, San Diego, offered little data, and their main finding was that no one died while injecting there.
A Section on 08/08/2017
Print Headline: Report details safe haven for drug users
