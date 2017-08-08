ATHLETICS

UAPB athletics receives $900,000 grant

The NCAA announced Monday it will award the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff $900,000, which is the maximum amount awarded from a grant that assists Division I schools as they develop programs and systems designed to increase graduation rates and ensure academic success.

The grant, known as the Accelerating Academic Success Program, is a three-year grant that will be disbursed to UAPB at $300,000 a year. The university will be required to match a percentage of that yearly total, which is intended to help advance the grant's purpose.

To apply for the grant, a school must be a non-Football Bowl Subdivision Division I school in the bottom 10 percent of resources as determined by per capita institutional expenditures, athletics department funding and Pell Grant aid.

Southern University, a fellow member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, also was awarded $900,000. Seven other universities were awarded smaller amounts, including single-year grants such as the $11,356 amount UAPB was awarded last year.

This was the third time UAPB had applied for the grant, and the university announced the total will be used to install an academic center at the J. Thomas May Field House; hire more academic counselors and tutors; purchase computer hardware and software; increase funds for a school-sponsored summer program that helps athletes transition from high school to college; and start a program that will assist athletes who need additional time to earn their degrees after their eligibility has expired.

The grant comes just four months after the athletics program received a $315,000 grant from the NCAA, which is being used to assist with academic support, promotions and athletics training services.

FOOTBALL

UCA ranked 15th in preseason poll

The University of Central Arkansas football team was picked No. 15 Monday in the STATS FCS preseason football poll.

The Bears, who finished 10-3 last season, went 8-1 in Southland Conference play.

Sam Houston State, ranked No. 3, is the only other Southland team in the Top 25.

UCA returns the majority of its league-best defense from a season ago, which held opponents to 21.7 points per game and 72.8 rushing yards per game. The Bears reached the second round of the FCS playoffs, losing on the road to Eastern Washington, which is No. 5 in the preseason poll.

UCA's other loss last season was to Samford, which is 19th in the preseason poll.

UCA opens the 2017 season Sept. 2 at Big 12 foe Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan.

SAU rehires assistant coach

Former player and assistant coach Cordell Upshaw was rehired to Southern Arkansas University's football staff Monday as a defensive line coach.

Upshaw, who played linebacker and defensive end for the Muleriders from 2006-2009, had coached defensive line at William Jewell College the past two seasons.

He first coached defensive line at SAU from 2012-2014, when his linemen averaged 39 tackles for loss and 12½ sacks per season. In 2012, the defense allowed 91.4 yards per game, which was the fewest in the Great American Conference and the sixth least in all of NCAA Division II.

