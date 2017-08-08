Subscribe Register Login

PHOTOS: Glen Campbell, singer and Arkansas native, dies after battle with Alzheimer's

Tuesday, August 08, 2017, 4:38 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Suspect in Arkansas slaying surrenders to police

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:26 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


LAKE CITY — Authorities say a man wanted in the slaying of another man in northeast Arkansas has surrendered.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the suspect surrendered about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to police in West Memphis.

The suspect was wanted in the Monday death of a man who was found inside a home in Lake City. Boyd said deputies responding to reports of a shooting found a victim.

The victim's name has not been released, and court records do not show that formal charges have been filed against the suspect.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that police were searching for Christopher Trey Yerby of Craighead County in the death, but it was not immediately clear if he was the person arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Suspect in Arkansas slaying surrenders to police

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online