Home / Latest News /
Suspect in Arkansas slaying surrenders to police
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:26 p.m.
LAKE CITY — Authorities say a man wanted in the slaying of another man in northeast Arkansas has surrendered.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the suspect surrendered about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to police in West Memphis.
The suspect was wanted in the Monday death of a man who was found inside a home in Lake City. Boyd said deputies responding to reports of a shooting found a victim.
The victim's name has not been released, and court records do not show that formal charges have been filed against the suspect.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that police were searching for Christopher Trey Yerby of Craighead County in the death, but it was not immediately clear if he was the person arrested.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Suspect in Arkansas slaying surrenders to police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.