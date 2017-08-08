Suspect in Arkansas slaying surrenders to police

LAKE CITY — Authorities say a man wanted in the slaying of another man in northeast Arkansas has surrendered.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the suspect surrendered about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to police in West Memphis.

The suspect was wanted in the Monday death of a man who was found inside a home in Lake City. Boyd said deputies responding to reports of a shooting found a victim.

The victim's name has not been released, and court records do not show that formal charges have been filed against the suspect.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that police were searching for Christopher Trey Yerby of Craighead County in the death, but it was not immediately clear if he was the person arrested.