Suspect sought in Lake City slaying

LAKE CITY -- Craighead County authorities are searching for a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lake City man Monday afternoon, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said.

Lake City police officers and Craighead County deputies responded at about 4 p.m. to a call of shots fired at 709 Fourth Street in the town of 2,400, Boyd said. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the home.

Boyd said police are searching for Christopher Trey Yerby, 27, of Craighead County. Yerby was last seen driving a white 1991 Ford F-150 pickup with Arkansas disability plate 348345.

Boyd said Yerby may be headed to Blytheville or West Memphis. He is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information about the slaying or Yerby's location is asked to call the Craighead County sheriff's office at (870) 933-4551.

It is the first homicide in Lake City in 2017.

State Desk on 08/08/2017