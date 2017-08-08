Venezuela lawmakers staying put

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Pro- and anti-government factions dug themselves further into their trenches Monday, with each side staking a claim to the powers granted them by Venezuela's dueling national assemblies.

The new chief prosecutor, who replaced an outspoken government critic, outlined plans for restructuring the Public Ministry, and the opposition-controlled National Assembly vowed to continue meeting at the legislative palace -- a short walk across a plaza from where the all-powerful constitutional assembly is expected to hold its next meeting today.

National Assembly president Julio Borges told fellow lawmakers on Monday that they should keep an active presence in the building despite threats from the new assembly to swiftly strip them of any authority and lock up key leaders.

"We are a testament to the fight for democracy," he said at a meeting cobbled together amid mounting uncertainty about the legislature's future. "It should be known this assembly was true to its mandate."

The U.S., meanwhile, is preparing to expand sanctions against Venezuela by freezing assets of 10 to 20 additional people tied to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The action could come as soon as today, though it may be delayed as President Donald Trump's administration seeks a coordinated international response in imposing penalties on the Maduro regime for undermining democracy in the South American country, the people said.

The U.S. is pressing to enlist European and South American countries -- including neighboring Colombia -- to match the sanctions and may hold off taking unilateral action if necessary for a coordinated announcement. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the step before its formal declaration.

At least 11 Latin American countries as well as Canada are meeting in Lima today to discuss the implications of the assembly charged with rewriting the constitution. A news conference to present the conclusions of the meeting is scheduled for this afternoon.

In theory, both the National Assembly and the pro-government constitutional assembly can rule simultaneously, but the new body created through a July 30 election that drew international condemnation has the authority to trump any other branch of government.

Diosdado Cabello, a constitutional assembly member and a leader of the United Socialist Party, said the new body would be in power for "at least two years." He defended initial decrees to oust chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz and create a "truth commission" that will wield unusual authority to prosecute those suspected of fueling recent political unrest.

Cabello said the decisions all aligned strictly with the 1999 constitution crafted by the late President Hugo Chavez.

"This is a completely legal process," he said.

Lawmakers in the National Assembly voted unanimously Monday in favor of disavowing the decrees on Ortega Diaz and the commission.

They also called for a nationwide protest today against the government, urging Venezuelans to abandon their homes and workplaces at midday to take to the streets to block traffic and bring the nation to a standstill.

Ortega Diaz's replacement, Ombudsman Tarek William Saab, appeared on state television to both chastise the leader of the agency he will oversee and announce his plans to revamp it.

Saab criticized Ortega Diaz for "fanning the flames" of political conflict in Venezuela and said he would proceed with a "logical restructuring" of an office he deemed overly political and bureaucratic.

Ortega Diaz is not recognizing Saab as attorney general, and both opposition leaders and foreign dignitaries have said they will not acknowledge him as Venezuela's chief prosecutor.

On Sunday, a band of 20 anti-government fighters attacked an army base in an apparent attempt to foment an uprising. The men managed to reach the barracks' weapons supply. Ten fighters escaped, two were killed, another was injured and the remaining seven battled with soldiers for three hours before being captured, Maduro said.

Freddy Guevara, the first vice president of the National Assembly, said the attack was a worrisome development.

"When people feel that all recourse, electoral and constitutional, are closed off, they can be tempted to support this kind of method," he said. "Because they feel that there isn't another."

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said Monday that special units are being activated to assist in the search for the 10 escaped fighters.

Information for this article was contributed by Fabiola Sanchez and Christine Armario of The Associated Press; and by Saleha Mohsin and Jose Enrique Arrioja of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 08/08/2017