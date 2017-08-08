Woman, 19, accused of luring man she met online to Arkansas motel to be robbed

A 19-year-old Arkansas woman is accused of luring a man she met online to a local motel, where she and a gunman robbed him, authorities said.

Cassandra Jean Trafford, 19, faces a charge of aggravated robbery, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

Trafford was arrested Friday at the Econo Lodge Inn & on Central Avenue in Hot Springs after the 28-year-old victim reported to police he had been robbed at gunpoint inside a room there, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Trafford later told investigators she met the victim through an advertisement on a website police said is commonly used for prostitution, according to the affidavit. Authorities said she also reported the gunman, who she identified only as "Blue," told her to bring the victim back to the room to be robbed. Once inside the room, the gunman reportedly pointed a gun at the man's head and forced him to empty his pockets.

Police recovered the victim's phone after Trafford directed investigators to a couch in the motel office where it was hidden, authorities said. A search of the room reportedly turned up a handgun.

The gunman was not arrested.

Trafford remained in jail Tuesday. A court date is set for Aug. 15.

