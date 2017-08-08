The World in Brief

Wreckage of Marines' plane found at sea

SYDNEY -- The submerged wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft was found Monday, two days after it crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia and left three U.S. Marines dead, Australia's defense minister said.

An Australian navy ship arrived in Shoalwater Bay in Queensland state Sunday night to help the U.S. military hunt for the MV-22 Osprey, which the Marines said was conducting regularly scheduled operations Saturday when it crashed into the water. The wreckage was found shortly thereafter, Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

An Australian navy dive team planned to start the process of recovering the plane Monday night, the U.S. Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement.

Three Marines missing since the crash were declared dead today. Camp Butler said they were: Marine 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross, 26, of Oxford, Maine; Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway, 21, of Sedgwick, Kan.; and Pfc. Ruben Velasco, 19, of Los Angeles.

Twenty-three other personnel who were on board the Osprey when it crashed were rescued.

Australia gay-marriage bill can't get vote

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's ruling party on Monday rejected a push to allow lawmakers to decide whether the country should recognize gay marriage, continuing a political stalemate over the divisive change.

The conservative Liberal Party-led coalition was narrowly re-elected in July 2016 with a promise to let voters decide whether Australia should recognize same-sex marriage through a popular vote. But the Senate would not allow the so-called plebiscite.

Liberal Sen. Dean Smith, a gay man who previously opposed legalizing same-sex marriage, has drafted a bill to allow gay marriage now and wants his fellow Liberal lawmakers to be allowed to vote on it according to their consciences rather than party policy.

A crisis meeting of Liberal lawmakers decided to try again to persuade the Senate to endorse the plebiscite before Parliament considers voting on legislation. The rejected plebiscite bill will be reintroduced to the Senate this week. Voting on the plebiscite would be compulsory, and failure to vote would be punishable by a fine.

If the Senate again rejected it, the party would propose a voluntary postal plebiscite in which voters mail in their opinions instead of using ballot boxes.

Al-Jazeera decries loss of Israel bureau

JERUSALEM -- Al-Jazeera on Monday denounced Israel's decision to close the Jerusalem bureau of Qatar's flagship satellite network, saying the measure was "undemocratic" and that it will take legal action.

Israel's move follows in the footsteps of four Arab countries that are aligned against Qatar as part of a monthslong political dispute over Doha's politics and alleged support for extremists.

Israel has long accused the network of bias against it and incitement to violence.

"Al-Jazeera denounces this decision made by a state that claims to be 'the only democratic state in the Middle East,'" the network said in a statement. "Al-Jazeera stresses that it will watch closely the developments that may result from the Israeli decision, and will take the necessary legal measures."

Al-Jazeera's senior political analyst Marwan Bishara noted the irony of Israel following the lead of Sunni Arab states.

"Those dictatorships now dictate to Israel what it does about press and press credentials," Bishara said on-air. "Israel is taking its cues from Arab dictators."

Fire strikes another high-rise in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A fire has struck a high-rise in the Dubai Marina for the third time in four days, forcing the evacuation of a beachfront hotel.

The Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach said on Twitter that the Monday morning fire was "swiftly brought under control" and that all hotel guests were evacuated safely. They were later allowed back inside.

Video posted online showed black smoke rising from the building as guests and hotel employees streamed out past a swimming pool.

The Dubai government's media office said the fire started on the third floor of the hotel. Firefighters arrived shortly after 10 a.m. and put the fire out in under 20 minutes, it said. No injuries were reported.

It was the third skyscraper fire to strike the densely populated Marina in less than a week. An intense fire broke out in the more than 1,100-foot-tall Torch Tower early Friday -- the second such blaze to hit what is one of the world's tallest residential skyscrapers.

Firefighters put out a small fire at the Tiger Tower across the street Sunday.

