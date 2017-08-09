17 Razorbacks stuck in elevator for hour

FAYETTEVILLE -- Seventeen University of Arkansas, Fayetteville football players were stuck in an elevator at the Smith Center for about an hour after practice Tuesday night before being rescued by maintenance workers and firemen, Fayetteville fireman Irving Macias said.

None of the players required medical attention, Macias said, after the elevator doors were opened and the players were pulled out of it.

"Everybody was OK," Macias said. "I think they might have had somebody panic in there.

"They were just happy to get the fresh air. It was steamy and hot in there. Those guys were sweating pretty good. They were just relieved to be out."

Macias said the elevator was going down when it became stuck between the second and third floors.

Three Fayetteville firetrucks were called to the scene along with three ambulances.

"We were the backups," Macias said. "We would have pulled out our tools if we'd have to, but maintenance got them out. Then we helped pull them up."

Macias said the players had to be pulled up about 3 feet to get out of the elevator.

Sports on 08/09/2017