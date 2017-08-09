Home / Latest News /
3 women arrested on prostitution charges in central Arkansas
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.
Three central Arkansas woman were arrested in Little Rock on prostitution charges Tuesday evening, police said.
Juanita Cornett, 32, of Maumelle; Brittany Grisham, 32, of Little Rock; and Brittany Dobbins, 21, of Maumelle all face charges of prostitution, possessing the instrument of a crime and operating a business without a license.
All three women were arrested at a hotel at 201 S. Shackleford Road between 5:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., according to their arrest reports.
The reports did not name the hotel. Pulaski County real estate records lists a Crown Plaza Little Rock at that address.
The three women reportedly placed ads online, and each accepted $200 in agreement to perform a sexual act, police said.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 15.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 3 women arrested on prostitution charges in central Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.