Wednesday, August 09, 2017, 12:39 p.m.

3 women arrested on prostitution charges in central Arkansas

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

From left: Brittany Dobbins, Brittany Grisham and Juanita Cornett

Three central Arkansas woman were arrested in Little Rock on prostitution charges Tuesday evening, police said.

Juanita Cornett, 32, of Maumelle; Brittany Grisham, 32, of Little Rock; and Brittany Dobbins, 21, of Maumelle all face charges of prostitution, possessing the instrument of a crime and operating a business without a license.

All three women were arrested at a hotel at 201 S. Shackleford Road between 5:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., according to their arrest reports.

The reports did not name the hotel. Pulaski County real estate records lists a Crown Plaza Little Rock at that address.

The three women reportedly placed ads online, and each accepted $200 in agreement to perform a sexual act, police said.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 15.

