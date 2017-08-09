Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old boy

An Arkansas man faces two counts of rape after he was accused of touching and sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy, according to documents filed in court Tuesday.

On July 31, the Stone County sheriff’s office was told about the possible sexual abuse of the toddler by 21-year-old Mark Wayne Martin II, who lives in the county, a probable cause affidavit states.

That day, Martin was reportedly interviewed by an investigator with the sheriff’s office as well as Arkansas State Police officials.

In that interview, Martin admitted to sexually assaulting the child on multiple occasions, according to the affidavit. The 21-year-old told authorities that he would commit the acts while watching the boy when the boy's parents went to work.

Martin was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual indecency with a child, all felonies. His bail was set at $100,000.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 26.