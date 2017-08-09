Home / Latest News /
Arkansas medical marijuana industry group forms
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:18 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Former Attorney General Dustin McDaniel and the chairman of Arkansas' medical board are overseeing a new industry group representing people and corporations doing business under the new amendment legalizing medical marijuana.
McDaniel and Medical Board Chairman Dr. Steven Cathey are among the seven board members for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association announced Wednesday. The association said in a news release it would be the "leading voice" for cultivators, distributors and businesses serving the medical marijuana industry.
Voters in November approved legalizing medical marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions, and the state is accepting applications for cultivators and dispensaries until Sept. 18.
The association's acting executive director is David Couch, who headed the campaign for the medical marijuana measure last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas medical marijuana industry group forms
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.