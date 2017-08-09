Arkansas woman arrested after 2 girls left in care of 5-year-old found wandering in street, police say

An Arkansas woman was arrested Tuesday after she left two girls in the care of a 5-year-old boy, and they were later found wandering around a trailer park, police said.

Police were sent to a trailer park at 2613 East Coffelt Road in Jacksonville after two girls, ages 3 and 4, were found wandering in the street, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

A maintenance worker found the children around 2:15 p.m. and brought them to the trailer park's office, where they stayed for about 35 minutes before 26-year-old Ashley Brooke Walters came to find them, police said.

Walters, who lives at the trailer park, told police she walked with the two girls to a nearby food truck earlier that afternoon. Police said she told officers she then left the girls alone with her 5-year-old son and went home.

When the 5-year-old later returned to the trailer without the two girls, Walters sent him back outside to look for them, the report said. After the boy could not find the missing children, Walters went to the trailer park's office, police said.

Walters was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a class D felony. She remained in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning with bail set at $3,000.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 24.