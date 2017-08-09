Burglars who stole from Arkansas food trucks sought

Authorities are trying to identify two masked men who broke into a pair of Arkansas food trucks early Tuesday and made off with items from inside.

The Garland County sheriff's office says the intruders were captured on video outside the trucks parked at 70 West food court, 1370 Airport Road. At least one of the men is believed to have pried open the doors to Japanese Hibachi and Mom's Kozy Kitchen around 4 a.m., the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.

The burglars stole at least one cash register as well as cellphones and iPads.

Investigators reported obtaining fingerprints from one of the mobile businesses and said they were investigating whether the crimes were related to a break-in earlier this month at Bailey's Dairy Treat in Hot Springs.

