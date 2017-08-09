Conway newspaper sold to GateHouse Media

The Log Cabin Democrat in Conway has been sold to GateHouse Media as part of a deal that includes several other newspapers around the country, its current owner Morris Communications announced Wednesday.

Terms of the deal, which also include the sale of the The Florida Times-Union, a commercial printing operation in Texas and other publications, were not released. It's expected to be finalized in October.

“Since 1929, the Morris family has had a great love and passion for journalism and the local communities that they serve," William S. “Billy” Morris III, chairman of Morris Communications, said in a statement. "However, every newspaper company in America is battling trends and redirected advertising dollars, so it is necessary for newspapers to be part of a large newspaper group to build and maintain the necessary resources to compete."

GateHouse, which already owns five daily and more than a dozen weekly newspapers in Arkansas, last month closed its Little Rock bureau and laid off the only reporter who staffed it.

In May, the company consolidated seven weekly newspapers in central Arkansas into two weekly newspapers serving Pulaski and Lonoke counties.

In a story posted on the Log Cabin's website, Cynthia Crabb, group controller for the Conway newspaper, said it would "retain its mission to be Faulkner County’s news, advertising and information source since 1879."

“We are excited about the new available resources and opportunities with GateHouse Media and anticipate a new synergy to emerge with the existing GateHouse properties across the state," she said.

William S. Morris IV, president and CEO of Morris Communications, called GateHouse a "wonderful buyer" and said the company is "strongly committed to providing good community coverage for readers and effective solutions for advertisers."

Reporter Noel Oman contributed to this story.