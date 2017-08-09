Marriage Licenses

Eric Black, 26, and Tracey Polk, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Casey Pettit, 43, and Sabrina Blevins, 45, both of Little Rock.

Jearrel Boyette, 23, and Jordan Lipe, 23, both of Little Rock.

Narinder Dham, 28, and Natalie Alarcon Solis, 29, both of Little Rock.

Ronald Snead, 40, and Sara Terry, 36, both of Little Rock.

Thomas Reed, 24, and Shanda Lindhurst, 19, both of Little Rock.

Steven Hadley, 28, and Frances Goodrich, 27, both of Little Rock.

Cyril Webb, 85, and Marilyn Montgomery, 77, both of North Little Rock.

Lapierre James, 49, and Candace Williams, 51, both of Mabelvale.

Hector Gamez, 24, and Maria Arreguin, 22, both of Alexander.

Deandre Barnes, 32, and Jemeicia Smith, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

17-3015. Cheryl Brewer-Holmes v. Erick Holmes.

17-3018. Mary Peters v. Dennis Peters.

17-3020. Luis Fernando Paniagua v. Denissa Yale Gonzalez.

17-3022. Henry Parks v. Deshana Robinson.

17-3023. Britt Hodge v. Sarah Hodge.

17-3024. James Shirley v. Tamitha Shirley.

17-3025. Natasha Bates v. Matthew Bates.

GRANTED

16-3346. Roy Ashabranner v. Sandra Ashabranner.

17-339. Joann Waterman v. Scott Waterman.

17-1166. Michelle Dutasaca v. Leonel Dutasaca.

17-1783. Matthew Jones v. Caroline Phillips.

17-2130. Kyenia Brown v. Brooklynne Brown.

17-2314. Trace Yarbrough v. Terry Yarbrough.

17-2360. Sarah Ricard v. Paul Ricard.

17-2506. Tyaun Forte v. Tamara Forte.

17-2597. Kenneth Hart Sr. v. Laconda Hart.

Metro on 08/09/2017