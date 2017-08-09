Little Rock notebook

Ex-board member withdraws job bid

Former City Director Brad Cazort has withdrawn his application for part-time real estate work in City Attorney Tom Carpenter's office, Carpenter said.

Cazort, whose 20-year run as a city director ended in January after he declined to seek re-election, sought work as a real estate attorney focused on foreclosures and "quiet title" action, or going to court to make sure a title is free of hindrances that could allow others to stake ownership claims.

Cazort withdrew shortly after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last month that he applied, Carpenter said.

City Hall advertised the job months after Cazort's firm ranked second out of the three that responded to a contract opportunity for the same work, public records show. Little Rock did not award the contract.

City Manager Bruce Moore, Mayor Mark Stodola and Carpenter have said the position is a way for the city to more frequently obtain properties that have city liens and develop them for special projects.

Carpenter said filling the post has not been a top priority and that he's not sure when the city will retain someone for the work.

Cazort's full-time job is administrator of the Arkansas Crime Information Center's repository division, which is responsible for maintaining criminal history records.

A message left on Cazort's cellphone seeking comment was not returned.

3M alters request for land rezoning

Minnesota-based 3M dropped a request to rezone some property near its rock-crushing plant in southeast Little Rock from residential to mining, one week after a city director criticized the company's explanation for the request.

Little Rock Planning Director Jamie Collins told city directors of the change Tuesday when the board met to set next week's agenda.

3M had sought to rezone about 100 acres of its property designated for residential use near the Granite Mountain and College Station communities. The application asked to zone two-thirds of it as mining and the remainder as open space.

The amended plan leaves in place the requested open space change.

Jordan Johnson, a company spokesman, said 3M has no plans to mine the area or expand its existing plant. The original request was a way to consolidate property tax filings and make company-owned property consistent in its zoning, Johnson said.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris called the rationale "malarkey" and said the rezoning would lay the groundwork for mining the site years into the future.

Directors then deferred a vote for two weeks to give 3M time to reconsider the request. The board is to vote on the amended proposal during its 6 p.m. meeting next Tuesday at City Hall, 500 W. Markham St.

Deadline passes for Rx pot permit

No medical marijuana facilities will be allowed on property zoned for office use in Little Rock when the new businesses roll out, because potential applicants have run out of time to request the necessary permit, City Manager Bruce Moore said.

Businesses that grow or sell marijuana could still open in the city's areas set aside for some commercial and industrial purposes if they receive the necessary state license and their property is not too close to churches or schools.

Voters last year approved an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that legalized medical marijuana for specific ailments. The amendment includes a provision prohibiting municipalities from placing tighter regulations on businesses that sell and grow the drug than they do on retail pharmacies.

The Board of Directors on Tuesday will consider writing medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation centers into its zoning ordinance to align with state law.

The state Medical Marijuana Commission will license up to 32 dispensaries in Arkansas -- as many as four in each of eight geographic regions -- and up to five growing facilities across the state.

Potential businesses can apply for the licenses until Sept. 18 and must certify that their plans comply with local zoning rules when they turn in their applications.

In Little Rock, pharmacies are allowed "by right" on most properties zoned for commercial or light industrial use. Permits must be acquired to operate pharmacies in general office, office and institutional, open display commercial and industrial park districts.

Moore told directors that the Planning Department would share a map with them by the end of the week that shows which properties could accommodate dispensaries and cultivation centers.

Metro on 08/09/2017