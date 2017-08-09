Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 09, 2017, 3:22 a.m.

Florida drowning victim identified

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:02 a.m.

Authorities have identified the Arkansas tourist who drowned at a Florida beach Monday.

Nori Bracho of Rogers was swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Henderson Beach State Recreational Area in Destin, Fla., about 12:30 p.m. when she realized she could no longer touch the bottom and panicked, the Okaloosa County sheriff's office said.

Bystanders pulled the 70-year-old from the water and performed CPR until emergency workers arrived.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

State Desk on 08/09/2017

Print Headline: Florida drowning victim identified

Arkansas Online