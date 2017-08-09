Hot Springs police name man killed in gas station lot

HOT SPRINGS -- Police have identified the Hot Springs man who was shot to death Monday night in the parking lot of the Valero gas station at the intersection of West Grand and Central avenues.

Hot Springs police said Tuesday that Derek A. Duvall, 29, was shot once in the chest near the gas pumps at the Valero at 1201 Central Ave.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:48 p.m. Monday and found Duvall lying in the parking lot on the south side of the gas station, police said in a news release Tuesday. Duvall was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Hot Springs police Cpl. Kirk Zaner said Monday night that it appeared the shooting occurred close to the gas pumps and Duvall ran toward the rear of the lot and collapsed. The body was found behind two vehicles parked against the brick wall that runs along the southern perimeter of the lot.

Detectives had not identified a suspect as of Tuesday, the news release said. Zaner said Monday that police had not determined a motive for the shooting.

A review of Garland County Circuit Court records indicates Duvall had a lengthy criminal history, primarily involving drug-related charges.

Zaner said this is the fourth homicide in the city in 2017.

Four men were injured, including a bystander, in an exchange of gunfire around 11:15 p.m. on March 11 at the Exxon station at 1200 Central Ave., across the road from the Valero. Police said a total of 36 shots were fired from three different weapons, but none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims injured in the shootout, Timothy Edmund Martin, 37, was shot to death shortly after 1 a.m. July 16 while sitting in a car parked in the 400 block of Broadway Avenue. Police have said they don't believe Martin's death was random and that he was "individually targeted."

On May 9, shortly before 11:30 p.m., two men were shot, one critically, when they and two others forced their way into a Texas couple's room at the Econo Lodge, 1204 Central Ave., just south of the Exxon station.

State Desk on 08/09/2017