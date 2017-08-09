• James Prater, a former Army sergeant trying to sell his home in Mason, Mich., is being accused by officials of violating state and federal anti-discrimination laws by posting a sign in his front yard describing the "terms" of a sale as "No foreigners Iraq vet."

• Adrian Pogmore, a former British police officer, was sentenced to a year in jail for using the camera on a police helicopter to film people having sex and sunbathing nude, with Judge Peter Kelson telling him that "you, quite literally, considered yourself above the law."

• Dennis Strickland, 33, tried to deposit what he said was a $1 million bill into his account at a Sioux City, Iowa, bank but was arrested on drug-possession charges when police asked him to empty his pockets and a bag of methamphetamine fell out, authorities said.

• Debra Wisler, 39, of Millville, N.J., was charged with child endangerment, accused of abandoning her 10-year-old special-needs son in the woods near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst after finding out he was ineligible for a children's program at the base.

• Andrew Jensen faces a burglary count after the Ventura County, Calif., sheriff's office connected him to an October break-in at a house in Thousand Oaks through DNA evidence found in a toilet because the suspect took a bathroom break and didn't flush, authorities said.

• Johanna Dillmann, 22, who, at 5 feet 3 inches tall, had her application to become a police officer rejected because she was about a half-inch too short, will have her application reinstated after a German court tossed out minimum height requirements as unfair.

• Marco Reyes of Meriden, Conn., a father of three who entered the U.S. illegally in 1997, became the second person this summer to take sanctuary inside a New Haven church to avoid deportation, saying he fears for his life if he's returned to Ecuador.

• Ryan Haley, 30, of Rome, N.Y., who received nearly $3,000 in workers' compensation benefits for a back injury, faces fraud and other charges after investigators said they found evidence that he was kayaking in Puerto Rico when he claimed he couldn't work.

• Gary Eiland, 53, of Minot, N.D., claimed self-defense but was sentenced to time served and three years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault for biting off a co-worker's ear in 2015 as they fought over where to place merchandise at a lumber store.

