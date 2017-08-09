Inmate now facing '16 sex-assault case

A man already serving a jail sentence has been charged with sexual assault after he was accused of having sexual contact with a teenager last year, authorities said.

Last month, investigators with the Baxter County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police learned about allegations of inappropriate touching that took place in the summer of 2016 between Gary Ronald Hargett, 30, and a then-15-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Hargett of Mountain Home is accused of having sexual contact with the teen and exchanging nude photos, the release said.

A bench warrant for a charge of second-degree sexual assault was served last week to Hargett.

He is currently serving an 89-day sentence at the Baxter County jail, online records show. Hargett pleaded guilty in June to possessing methamphetamine and contempt of court, with both charges stemming from a June 2016 arrest.

He also was sentenced to four years of probation in the case.

Hargett pleaded innocent to the new charge during a court appearance last Thursday.

Another hearing is scheduled for this Thursday.

State Desk on 08/09/2017