Jonesboro man gets 70 years for '15 robbery, fatal shooting

JONESBORO -- A Craighead County Circuit Court jury convicted a Jonesboro man of first-degree murder Monday evening for killing a man in a November 2015 robbery.

The jury deliberated about two hours Monday evening before convicting Allen Miller, 19, in the shooting of George Banks, 30, of Jonesboro, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

Circuit Judge Brent Davis sentenced Miller to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder and 40 years for aggravated robbery. The terms will run consecutively, Ellington said. The jury took about four hours to recommend the sentencing and returned about 11:30 p.m. Monday with its decision.

Authorities said Miller and Rodshey Marvell Walker entered Banks' home on Daybreak Drive on Nov. 5, 2015, and shot Banks several times in the neck during a robbery. Banks died in a Memphis hospital Nov. 24, 2015.

Walker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder July 31 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Ellington said.

State Desk on 08/09/2017