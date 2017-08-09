S. Africa's Zuma dodges 7th ouster bid

JOHANNESBURG -- South African President Jacob Zuma again survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Tuesday after months of growing anger over corruption allegations and a sinking economy.

Zuma survived six previous attempts to dislodge him in Parliament, but this was the first held by secret ballot after parliamentary Speaker Baleka Mbete made the surprise decision to allow it.

Opposition parties hoped it would encourage legislators with the ruling African National Congress party to vote, without fear of retaliation, against Zuma, under whose leadership the economy has slipped into recession.

Instead, African National Congress members in the chamber began singing shortly before the results were announced, while supporters outside started to dance. A jubilant Zuma promised that the African National Congress would win the next election in 2019 "in a big number once again," and he dismissed "propaganda" that said his party no longer has the people's support.

Of the 384 votes cast, 177 were in favor of the no-confidence motion and 198 were against, with nine abstentions. The no-confidence motion needed 201 votes to succeed.

3-country drug sweep nets 17 arrests

SYDNEY -- Police in three countries arrested 17 people on Tuesday and seized nearly 2 tons of drugs in connection with what Australian authorities said was an effort by organized-crime groups to transport large amounts of drugs into Australia.

Ten people in Sydney, five Australians in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and two people in the Netherlands were arrested as part of an investigation into what Australian police say were two interlinked crime syndicates operating across the three countries. Officials in the Netherlands seized 1.8 tons of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, 300 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, all bound for Australia, Australia's federal police said.

"We will allege that the two syndicates have long been involved in organizing high-volume imports of illegal substances into Australia, and laundering millions of dollars and dealing in the proceeds of crime, both domestically and internationally," said Neil Gaughan, assistant commissioner of the federal police.

The five Australians arrested in Dubai were expected to be extradited to Australia within the next 60 days, Gaughan said.

Flier with pipe bomb convicted in U.K.

LONDON -- A man who arrived at a British airport for a flight with a pipe bomb in his carry-on luggage was convicted Tuesday of trying to smuggle explosives onto a plane.

Nadeem Muhammad, 43, denied wrongdoing after screeners found the device inside the zip lining of his bag at Manchester Airport on Jan. 30. He said the bomb, made from masking tape, batteries and a marker pen tube, must have been planted by someone else.

But prosecutors, who said after the verdict that the motive was still unknown, said he planned to detonate it during a Ryanair flight to Italy.

During his trial, prosecutors also revealed that security officers didn't initially think the bomb was viable. Muhammad was allowed to fly to Italy several days later.

After he departed, a forensic expert examined the device and judged it to be "crude but potentially viable." It contained smokeless propellant, which is normally found in firearms ammunition and made of nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose.

Muhammad, who was born in Pakistan and has an Italian passport, was arrested when he returned to Britain.

No explosives found after Belgian chase

BRUSSELS -- Belgian prosecutors said no explosives were found in a car stopped by police gunfire after a high-speed chase in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek.

Police chased the car after the driver ran a red light and the vehicle was involved in two wrecks before it was finally stopped, said Ine Van Wymersch, a spokesman for the Brussels prosecutor's office.

"When the person got out, he immediately claimed that there were explosives inside," Van Wymersch said.

She declined to identify the suspect but said he was a Rwandan citizen born in 1981 who was not previously known to police.

A few hundred people were kept in nearby shops as a precaution while heavily protected army bomb-disposal experts were called in to assess the situation.

