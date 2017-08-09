At least 1 killed in wreck on Markham Street in Little Rock near Arkansas School for the Deaf

At least one person has died in a crash on Markham Street in Little Rock in front of the Arkansas School for the Deaf.

The Little Rock Police Department said authorities were investigating the fatal crash in the 2300 block of West Markham, adding that westbound lanes remained shut in the area shortly before 12:30 p.m.

A photo from the scene showed two SUVs that appeared to be involved, including one that ran off the street and into or near a tree.

Additional details weren't immediately known.

An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on the developing story.