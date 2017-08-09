Little Rock man accused of shooting dog in chest, faces cruelty to animals charge

A Little Rock man faces a felony charge after he shot his aunt's dog in the chest Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies were sent to the 17900 block of Kumpe Lane south of Little Rock sometime before 8:30 p.m. after getting a call that an animal had been shot, according to a report.

At the scene, deputies met with a woman who said her nephew, 31-year-old Christopher L. Kumpe, shot a dog she had been caring for.

The woman told police that Kumpe informed her he would fire at the animal because it "didn't belong to anyone," the report said.

A bullet entered the dog's chest and exited through its neck, the report said. The dog was reportedly alive when Animal Control officers removed it from the scene, though there was no immediate word on its condition Wednesday.

Kumpe was arrested on a felony charge of cruelty to animals. He was no longer listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 12.