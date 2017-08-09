Little Rock Touchdown Club reveals speaker lineup for 2017 season

The Little Rock Touchdown Club announced Wednesday a slew of speakers for the 2017 season that includes two Heisman Trophy winners and a Super Bowl champion.

The lineup was announced amid red, black and football-shaped balloons at the lobby of the Simmons Tower in Little Rock.

David Bazzel, member of the club's board of directors, announced the selected speakers for the coming season:

-Bret Bielema, University of Arkansas head coach

-Jeff Long, University of Arkansas athletic director

-Blake Anderson, Arkansas State University head coach

-Steve Campbell, University of Central Arkansas head coach

-Steve Hatchell, CEO of the National Football Foundation

-Dari Nowkhah, SEC Network host

-Tommy Tuberville, ESPN analyst

-Barrett Jones, University of Alabama All-American

-Barry Alvarez, University of Wisconsin-Madison athletic director

-Bob Stoops, former University of Oklahoma head coach

-Marcus Allen, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Fame inductee

-Steve Spurrier, Heisman Trophy winner and former professional and collegiate coach

-Cliff Harris, former Dallas Cowboys player

-Dan Hampton, former Chicago Bears player

-Mike Ditka, former Chicago Bears head coach and Super Bowl Champion

“To get some of these speakers, they’re $10,000, $15,000, $20,000,” Bazzel said after thanking a wide range of sponsors. The club is a nonprofit supported by sponsorships and dues, he said.

At least one speaking spot remains to be filled, Bazzel said.

The football-enthusiast group started in 2004 and expanded from its original 17 founding members to host more than 500 people, according to the organization’s website. Members meet weekly during football season at the Embassy Suites in west Little Rock, the website says.

Each year, the club holds a banquet and recognizes several awards, including a Most Valuable Player from each Arkansas collegiate football team as well as a Coach and Player of the Year award for each high school designation.