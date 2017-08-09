LIVE: Bret Bielema, coordinators press conferences

— Follow along as Bret Bielema and his coordinators updates the latest storylines in Arkansas' fall camp in week 3.

Bret Bielema

— Brought in his daughter, Briella Nichole, introduced her to the gang.

— Planning to go to Pat Gazzola's funeral. Grew close to him.

— Stuck elevators happen more than you think. Happened probably 20 times during his career. Ryan Pulley almost made it on and predicted it'd get stuck when he didn't. Had 18 stuck for almost 2 hours at Wisconsin.

— Hopefully weather will cooperate with fan day Saturday.

— In a 2-week practice phase with no other distractions, allows them to get into "the meat and potatoes of fall camp."

— Karl Roesler re-joined the team yesterday. Dre Greenlaw has practiced the last 2 days and is full-go. Will monitor him and could limit him going further. Jeremy Patton practiced half a day yesterday and should be full go. Dylan Hays, Cole Hedlund, Armon Watts and Will Gragg are full-go. Brandon Martin is out for a while with his back. Alexy Jean-Baptiste, Jared Cornelius and T.J. Hammonds are out but progressing. Cornelius should join by the time school starts and Hammonds has a good chance to be back by the opener.

— Dre Greenlaw is going through everything. May try to simulate game week rest and prep for him.

— Blake Johnson is a California native who he expected to contribute immediately. Toby Baker took a step forward and Johnson needed to grow physically and mentally. He's grown a bunch since the timeout this spring. Hit the ball extremely well Monday and Tuesday. His consistency from day to day has been good.

— Hedlund kicked Monday and Tuesday. Saturday, he should be able to kick. The kicking job between him and Blake Mazza is open.

— Since fall camp has arrived, RB has had the biggest change in depth adding David Williams and Chase Hayden. The added pressure of having the others has helped Devwah Whaley. "He's probably been one of the greatest assets to David." Always conversing about football. David Williams told him he was trying to make a splash and his only 2 bad plays were third-and-shorts where he tried to make big plays. Maleek Williams has been good, but I think the best new news has been Chase. Showed an ability to make something out of nothing in a hurry.

— Hayden is "fairly chiseled up." He'll put on weight over time here and become more athletic, but "I've been very impressed with his toughness and strength." Been productive between the tackles, too.

— As a whole, the offensive line has shown progress. Giving some younger guys opportunities and moving guys around with the second team. Zach Rogers and Jake Raulerson can move around. Jalen Merrick can, too. Paul Ramirez, Dalton Wagner and Merrick are options at tackle. Merrick, Raulerson at guard. Raulerson is 25 pounds heavier than when he first got here. Was underdeveloped when he got there.

— Wanted to let Austin Allen take a seat for the second half of Saturday's scrimmage to let Cole Kelley and Ty Storey try to separate themselves. They didn't, so they gave Ty Storey all the No. 2 reps yesterday and will give Cole today's. Storey plays within the offense and manages the game. Cole brings a different set of strengths. "He's probably got the livest arm of the group, which can be good and bad." Was smiling ear to ear about getting his chance today.

