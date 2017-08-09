Maggio assigned to prison in Kentucky

The federal Bureau of Prisons has assigned former Circuit Judge Michael Maggio to a prison in eastern Kentucky.

Maggio, 56, is assigned to the federal prison camp in Pine Knot, Ky., according to the bureau.

He recently began serving a 10-year sentence for a federal bribery conviction.

The camp is a minimum security satellite of the high security U.S. Penitentiary at McCreary.

Pine Knot lies in the Daniel Boone National Forest near the Tennessee border.

The penitentiary has 1,528 male inmates, including 158 at the camp.

The prison's website had a notice Tuesday saying, "All visiting at this facility has been suspended until further notice."

A recording on the prison's visitation announcement phone line says inmate visitation has been canceled for this weekend at the penitentiary but indicates it is still open in the satellite camp. No reason for the cancellation was provided, and the prison did not immediately reply to an email seeking that information.

Maggio had asked to be assigned to the federal prison at Texarkana, Texas.

Maggio, a former circuit judge in Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties, pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in January 2015. He has unsuccessfully sought to withdraw that plea. His attorney, John Wesley Hall, has said he plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Maggio's appeal.

