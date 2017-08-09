Museum schedules 3 exhibits for 2018

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's 2018 temporary exhibition schedule consists of one U.S. debut and two exhibitions organized by the Bentonville museum.

Rod Bigelow, the museum's executive director, said in a news release the three exhibitions "complement the story of American art shared through our permanent collection."

• "Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power" was organized by the Tate Modern in London and will be on display from Feb. 3 through April 23, 2018. The exhibition includes 150 pieces from 60 artists, examining how American culture was reshaped through the work of black artists during the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. Crystal Bridges will be one of only two American venues -- joining the Brooklyn Museum in New York -- to host the exhibition.

• Two Crystal Bridges acquisitions -- Georgia O'Keefe's Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 and Radiator Building -- Night, New York -- will be featured from May 26 to Sept. 3, 2018, in an exhibition of her work and how it has influenced emerging contemporary artists like Sharona Eliassaf and Monica Kim Garza. "Georgia O'Keefe and Contemporary Artists," organized by curator Lauren Haynes and former Crystal Bridges curator Chad Alligood, will travel to additional venues after its debut at the museum.

• "Native North America," on display from Oct. 6, 2018, through Jan. 9, 2019, will present 75 works by American Indian artists such as Kay WalkingStick, Carl Beam, Fritz Scholder, Andrea Carlson, and Kent Monkman. Crystal Bridges said the exhibition is the first to chart the development of contemporary indigenous art from the U.S. and Canada from the 1960s to the present. Like the O'Keefe exhibition, "Native North America" will travel to additional venues.

Metro on 08/09/2017