NFL training camp notes

COWBOYS

Crawford injures ankle

OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas defensive end Tyrone Crawford badly turned his right ankle when he closed in on running back Ezekiel Elliott during practice at training camp Tuesday, and there was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.

Crawford has started 45 games at end and defensive tackle over the past three seasons since missing all of 2013 after tearing his left Achilles tendon in training camp.

Crawford, 27, was taken to the locker room on a cart after the injury during 11-on-11 work Tuesday, and cornerback Orlando Scandrick slammed his helmet to the ground. Scandrick missed all of 2015 after tearing two ligaments in his right knee late in camp.

The Cowboys already have to open the season without three suspended defensive ends in David Irving (four games), Damontre Moore (two games) and Randy Gregory (likely for the season).

49ERS

LB suffers concussion

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom suffered a concussion during Tuesday’s practice but the team says he didn’t suffer any cervical spinal fractures.

He was taken from the practice field in an ambulance Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and neck. The team said he was taken to Stanford Medical Center.

“After evaluation, doctors determined Newsom has no cervical spine fractures, but did suffer a concussion,” the 49ers said. “Newsom remains at Stanford Medical Center under observation.” Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the day that Newsom had feeling in his arms and legs and his eyes were open as he was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. Newsom lay motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.

Newsom joined the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent from Missouri.

PANTHERS

Newton to miss opener

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Quarterback Cam Newton will sit out the Carolina Panthers’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans tonight while he continues to battle soreness in his right throwing shoulder.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Tuesday at training camp. Other that some light warmup tosses, Newton hasn’t thrown at training camp since July 30.

Newton had surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. He was cleared to participate in training camp practices this summer after missing all of OTAs and minicamp. However, the league’s 2015 MVP developed soreness in his shoulder after five practices.

The Panthers plan to have Newton ready for the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Derek Anderson will start against the Texans.

FALCONS

WR Jones out Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are holding out wide receiver Julio Jones in their preseason opener at Miami on Thursday night.

Jones has reported no problems in his recovery from minor offseason foot surgery. His practice time has been regulated, though he has ran well. Jones said Monday, “I’ve been moving well. I feel good.”

Coach Dan Quinn said wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (lower leg) and offensive tackle Kevin Graf (arm) also will miss the game.

Jones and Gabriel are expected to go through pregame warmups.

Quinn said he has not decided the game status for rookie first-round pick Takkarist McKinley, a defensive end who had offseason shoulder surgery.

BENGALS

Coach misses practice

CINCINNATI — Coach Marvin Lewis missed the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice Tuesday for what the team called a minor health issue. Lewis used a cart to shuttle to the practice field earlier this week, which isn’t his usual routine. Special teams coach Darrin Simmons will lead the team in his absence. The Bengals said Lewis could return this week. The Bengals open the preseason at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday against Tampa Bay.

Lewis, 58, is entering his 15th season with the Bengals and the final year on his contract. He led the Bengals to five consecutive playoff appearances from 2011-2015, but has failed to win a playoff game, going 0-7 during his tenure. No other NFL coach has lost his first seven playoff games.

PACKERS

DL Guion released

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released defensive lineman Letroy Guion, ending a three-plus year tenure in Green Bay marked by off-field problems.

Guion was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Hawaii in June. In an unrelated incident, the NFL suspended him without pay for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating a policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

It was the second disciplinary action against Guion in three seasons. The league suspended him for the first three games of the 2015 season for violating its substance abuse policy.

Guion signed with the Packers in 2014 after spending six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota. He started all 15 regular-season games and all three postseason games last year for Green Bay.

Kenny Clark, last year’s first-round draft pick, already was expected to play an expanded role on the defensive line alongside Mike Daniels.

JAGUARS

Albert on reserve/retired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed left tackle Branden Albert on the reserve/retired list, essentially ending his brief and baffling tenure with the team.

The Jaguars said the move came four days after Albert approached officials “about the opportunity to return to the NFL at a later date.” Placing Albert on the reserve/ retired list means his contract is paused, and the Jaguars retain his rights. Albert was scheduled to make $8.8 million this season and $9.5 million in 2018.

For Albert to play elsewhere in 2017, Jacksonville would have to waive him. Other teams would then get a chance to pick up his contract. If he cleared waivers, he would become a free agent.

CHIEFS

Each QB to play quarter

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid plans to give each of his quarterbacks a full quarter Friday night against the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener.

That means Alex Smith will start and veteran backup Tyler Bray will get the second quarter, while firstround draft pick Patrick Mahomes II will start the second half.

It’s arguably the most anticipated preseason debut by a Chiefs rookie since 1983, which also was the last time Kansas City spent a first-round draft pick on a quarterback.

Asked what he wants to see out of his young signal caller, Reid replied: “I’d tell you this with everyone: execute. Obviously the quarterbacks have a little more responsibility with all the calls and so on, but the main thing is to execute.”

Reid said most of the starters would play the first quarter alongside Smith, while the backups on the depth chart this week will have Bray under center. So whatever the outcome for Mahomes is Friday night, it must be examined through the prism of working with third-team players.

Reid was reticent Tuesday following the Chiefs’ final open practice of the week to put too much stock in a single preseason game. He instead will lump the performances in a game setting along with what he’s seen out of practice and the meeting rooms, and begin deliberating with his coaching staff on what will ultimately comprise his 53-man roster.

With changes to the cutdown rules, he’ll also have three more games to examine.

“The first preseason game, everyone has an opportunity to play. After that, it’s not guaranteed,” Reid said. “That kind of stuff has never changed. The thing you don’t want to do is give another team, if possible, a good player. You want to make sure you do as thorough an evaluation as you can.”