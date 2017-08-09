MLB

Senior ump West suspended

NEW YORK — Joe West, the major leagues’ senior umpire, has been suspended for three days for comments he made about Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre.

In a USA Today report published June 20 timed to coincide with the umpire’s 5,000th regular-season game, West said “it’s got to be Adrian Beltre” when asked who was the biggest complainer in the major leagues.

“Every pitch you call that’s a strike, he says, ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!’ I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, ‘That ball is outside,’ ” West was quoted as saying.

“I told him, ‘You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink,’ ” West was quoted as saying. The World Umpires Association said Tuesday that West was serving the first game of the suspension. It said Major League Baseball told the union in an Aug. 3 letter the discipline created an “appearance of lack of impartiality.”

“Joking interactions between umpires and players are a routine part of the game,” the union said in a statement. “We disagree strongly with the decision to punish Joe West simply for sharing a humorous exchange with a player.”

MLB did not immediately comment.

West, 64, made his big league debut in September 1976 and trails only Bill Klemm (5,375) and Bruce Froemming (5,163) among regular-season games worked. West’s 123 postseason games are 10 behind Gerry Davis’ record.

ROYALS

Cuthbert off DL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals reinstated Cheslor Cuthbert from the disabled list and optioned fellow infielder Ramon Torres to Class AAA Omaha before their game Tuesday night against St. Louis.

Cuthbert had been out with a sprained left wrist.

The move allowed the Royals to put Cuthbert at third base and move All-Star third baseman Mike Moustakas to the designated hitter spot. Moustakas has been playing with a sore knee for the past two weeks, and the Royals wanted to give him some rest without taking his bat out of the lineup.

Cuthbert has been out since June 26, and his rehab stint was slowed when he fouled a pitch off his foot. He’d been hitting .346 since returning to games last week.

MARINERS

Hernandez out 3-4 weeks

OAKLAND, Calif. — In the midst of the AL wild card chase, the Seattle Mariners will be without starter Felix Hernandez for three to four weeks because of bursitis in his right shoulder.

General Manager Jerry Dipoto gave the update on Hernandez on Tuesday.

Hernandez was scratched from his scheduled start last Saturday in Kansas City and placed on the disabled list due to discomfort in his pitching arm. He returned to Seattle and was examined by team physician Dr. Edward Khalfayan.

Marco Gonzales, acquired in a trade with St. Louis last month, took Hernandez’s spot in the rotation. Hernandez is 5-4 with a 4.28 ERA in 13 starts this season. Hernandez missed nearly two months earlier this season because of shoulder inflammation.