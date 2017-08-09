TRACK AND FIELD

Van Niekerk takes 400

Wayde van Niekerk didn't even push through the line to win the 400 meters at the world championships in London on Tuesday. His toughest opponent, Isaac Makwala, was missing from the race. The Botswanan runner, who came down with a stomach virus, was kept out of the final because organizers wanted him in quarantine. Running just inside Makwala's empty Lane 7, Van Niekerk kept up a sustained pace until easing at the finish. He still produced a sub 44-second time, winning in 43.98 seconds. Silver medalist Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas was .43 seconds behind and Abdalelah Haroun of Qatar finished in 44.48 for bronze. Before Van Niekerk's race, Kenya continued its dominance in the steeplechase. Conseslus Kipruto got his nation another gold medal with an unmatchable kick over the final 300 meters, leaving him enough of a gap to celebrate exuberantly down the final stretch. Kipruto easily held off Soufiane El Bakkali to win in 8:14.12, .37 seconds ahead of the Moroccan. Stanley Kebenei (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished fifth. Evan Jager of the United States, who led much of the way, took bronze. The United States did get gold, though, when Sam Kendricks was the only man to scale 19 feet, 6 1/4 inches in the pole vault. Piotr Lisek of Poland took silver with a jump of 19-4, edging world-record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France on a countback. Pierre-Ambroise Bosse made up for French disappointment. He earned the upset of the evening when he took the lead with 200 meters to go in the 800 final and hung on for gold. Behind him, Adam Kszczot of Poland took silver, edging Kipyegon Bett of Kenya.

FOOTBALL

Dick MacPherson dies

Former Syracuse football coach Dick MacPherson has died at 86. The university said he died at home Tuesday with his family at his side. The cause of death was not released. MacPherson resurrected a declining football program in the 1980s and restored Syracuse to national prominence before returning to the NFL. Known for his jocular personality and off-beat comments, MacPherson arrived at Syracuse before the 1981 season. The Orange had slumped through a decade of mediocrity, with only three winning seasons. In 1959, Syracuse was the undefeated national champion. Between 1967 and MacPherson's arrival, the Orange made only one bowl trip. After two seasons of transition, MacPherson produced a winning team in 1983. By the time he left in 1990, he had a 66-46-4 record, the school's second-winningest coach.

BASKETBALL

Obama relative hired

The New York Knicks have hired former President Barack Obama's brother-in-law to a front-office position. Craig Robinson was named vice president of player development Tuesday in a series of restructuring moves that followed the promotion of Steve Mills to president and the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager. Robinson spent last season as Milwaukee's vice president of player and organizational development after serving as head coach at Oregon State (2008-14) and Brown University (2006-08). The Knicks also hired Gerald Madkins as assistant general manager, Harold Ellis as director of player personnel, Michael Arcieri as director of basketball strategy and Fred Cofield as scout. "We are adding a host of highly-regarded and respected basketball people to work with the Knicks to fortify the franchise for years to come," Perry said.

HOCKEY

Olczyk has cancer

Former NHL forward and coach Eddie Olczyk has been diagnosed with colon cancer. Olczyk, who turns 51 on Aug. 16, had surgery last week, and Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said he "will be undergoing further treatment in the coming weeks, including chemotherapy." Olczyk is a color analyst for Blackhawks games and nationally for NBC. Olczyk played 16 seasons in the NHL, helping the New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994. He also coached the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2003-04 season and part of the 2005-06 season. Olczyk said he expects to return to the broadcast booth after he completes his treatment. He also thanked his family, the Blackhawks, NBC Sports and his friends and fans for their support.

GOLF

Creamer replaces Korda

Veteran Paula Creamer will replace injured Jessica Korda on the U.S. team at next week's Solheim Cup. U.S. captain Juli Inkster announced the move Tuesday after Korda withdrew because of a forearm injury. Korda earned a spot on the team on points. She withdrew from last week's Women's British Open after the first round. Creamer will be playing for the seventh time in the Solheim Cup, where she has a 14-8-5 record. The biennial tournament between American and European golfers will be held Aug. 18-20 in West Des Moines, Iowa.

SOCCER

Real Madrid wins Super Cup

Real Madrid eased to a 2-1 victory over Manchester United to win the Super Cup on a hot night in Skopje, Macedonia, on Tuesday, with goals in each half from Casemiro and Isco. Cristiano Ronaldo watched most of the end-to-end action from the bench, while his teammates outclassed United. Casemiro hit the bar with a header and fired a shot over the top before scoring in the 24th minute. The Brazilian slid in for a left-foot finish, served up by Dani Carvajal. Isco extended the lead for Zinedine Zidane's European champions with a cool shot in the 52nd, after Gareth Bale helped him run through United's defense. Making amends for an earlier miss, United's new striker Romelu Lukaku made it 2-1 in the 62nd, beating goalkeeper Keylor Navas after he blocked a powerful shot from Nemanja Matic. The Super Cup pitches the previous season's Champions League winners against the Europa League holders.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Study: High school athletes not fully protected

NEW YORK — A study conducted by the Korey Stringer Institute shows that many individual states are not fully implementing key safety guidelines to protect high school athletes from potentially life-threatening conditions, including heat stroke.

More than 7.8 million high school students participate in sanctioned sports annually. KSI announced the results Tuesday at a news conference at NFL headquarters. The league partially sponsors the institute.

The state-by-state survey showed North Carolina with the most comprehensive health and safety policies at 79 percent, followed by Kentucky at 71 percent. At the bottom were Colorado (23 percent) and California (26 percent). Those scores were based on a state meeting best practice guidelines addressing the four major causes of sudden death for that age group: cardiac arrest, traumatic head injuries, exertional heat stroke and exertional sickling occurring in athletes with sickle cell trait.

“The bottom line is that many simple policy changes can have a massive impact when a life is saved,” said Dr. Douglas Casa of KSI. “That is the goal of KSI in releasing these rankings, to prevent needless deaths in high school sports. We have had countless conversations with loved ones who have lost a child/sibling/grandchild/athlete. If these rankings can get more kids home for dinner instead of to a hospital or morgue, then we have succeeded.”

The institute is a sports safety research and advocacy organization located at the University of Connecticut and named after the former Vikings star who died from exertional heat stroke in 2001.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for the age range.

Casa noted that progress is slow because most states only make a change after a tragedy. But he stressed that the policies KSI promotes are not difficult to adopt.

“At least one state has adopted each individual item, and for many items, more than half of the states have the policy in place,” he said. “So this tells us it is feasible (to maximize protection). Now we need to collectively get states to learn from their colleagues and adapt these (programs) in their own state. Our top state is at about 80 percent, showing that, with effort, these policies can be implemented.”

