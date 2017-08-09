100 years ago

Aug. 9, 1917

HEBER SPRINGS --As a result of the mysterious murder of L. F. Isbell, his widow, Mrs. Mattie Isbell, was brought here on a charge of first degree murder. She was arrested at Walnut Ridge by Sheriff Duke and Constable Rice yesterday. She was accompanied here by her daughter, three years old. It is charged that she aided Simon Conditt, who is in custody, in murdering her husband. Isbell, a farmer, who lived two miles west of the city, was mysteriously shot and killed early last December.

50 years ago

Aug. 9, 1967

EL DORADO -- Circuit Judge Harry Crumpler sentenced Elvin Wade Eaves, 43, of El Dorado Tuesday to 31 years for the kidnapping and robbery of George C. James, an El Dorado businessman, last April. A Union County Circuit Court jury, which found Eaves guilty on the two charges last week, recommended that he be sentenced to 21 years for kidnapping and 10 years for armed robbery, with the sentences to run consecutively. Judge Crumpler followed the jury's recommendation and denied a defense motion that the sentences be served concurrently.

25 years ago

Aug. 9, 1992

• With a little psychic guidance, Saline County authorities Saturday found an 80-year old woman who had been missing from a Benton nursing home since Wednesday night. Police said Cora Heard was found in good health about noon Saturday in a pasture behind Mid-South Sales, north of Interstate 30 in Benton. Police said Heard was discovered missing from Rose Care 1 nursing home after a bed check about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carol Pate, a self-proclaimed Little Rock psychic who had been hired by the nursing home administrator, said she followed an "energy path" to find Heard.

10 years ago

Aug. 9, 2007

• A Maumelle man is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond after being charged in the abduction and rape of two women he met outside a downtown Little Rock nightspot while posing as a narcotics officer, Little Rock police said Wednesday. Chase A. Prater, 23, of 26008 Arkansas 365 North in Maumelle, faces two counts of kidnapping and single counts of rape, sexual assault and criminal impersonation in the assault, which began early Saturday outside Midtown Billiards, 1316 S. Main St. Prater was arrested late Tuesday at a North Little Rock assisted-living center.

Metro on 08/09/2017