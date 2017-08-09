PB couple found shot, wife fatally

An Pine Bluff woman was found fatally shot and a man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he called 911 and said he had shot his wife and himself, Pine Bluff police said.

Around 1:25 a.m., officers responded to 210 Sidney St. after a man, identified as George Kelsey, 73, called 911 and said he had shot his wife, Mickie Kelsey, 74, and himself, according to a news release.

Police forced their way into the home and found George Kelsey on the couch, conscious and talking but suffering from a single gunshot wound in the chest, the release said.

He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery.

Police also found Mickie Kelsey shot inside the home, the release said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

