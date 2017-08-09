School settles transgender restroom suit

PITTSBURGH -- A Pennsylvania school district paid three transgender graduates $20,000 each to settle their lawsuit challenging its restroom policy.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette obtained the financial information Tuesday from the Pine-Richland School District under the state's right-to-know law. The plaintiffs' attorneys received $75,000.

Last week, the district agreed to let students use restrooms corresponding to their "consistently and uniformly asserted gender identity" in settling the suit by the three students.

Two students born anatomically male who now identify as female and one born anatomically female who identifies as male sued in October to overturn interim rules that required students to use restrooms corresponding to their anatomical sex.

The interim rules were used after some parents complained other students' privacy was violated by letting transgender students use the restrooms of their choosing.

Texas transfers from hot prison OK'd

A federal judge who found that the oppressive heat at a Texas prison threatened the health of many of the inmates has agreed to the state's plan to temporarily move about 1,000 prisoners to cooler lockups.

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison ruled last month that the conditions inside the Wallace Pack Unit amount to cruel and unusual punishment, and ordered that inmates with certain health conditions or who are at least 65 years old be transferred or housed elsewhere in the prison where temperatures don't exceed 88 degrees.

The heat index inside the prison about 65 miles northwest of Houston sometimes exceeds 100 degrees. Six inmates filed the lawsuit.

While Ellison didn't require that the Pack Unit, built in 1983, be air conditioned, state officials said installing temporary cooling would be cost-prohibitive and couldn't guarantee a temperature that would comply with the judge's mandate.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice proposed housing the inmates in climate-controlled state prisons in Austin and Diboll until the summer heat subsides.

Killer GI seeks malaria-drug review

WASHINGTON -- Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales has asked an Army court for a special hearing to explore evidence that his massacre of 16 Afghan civilians may have been tied to a malaria drug given to troops that is known to cause hallucinations, anxiety and paranoia.

During a hearing Tuesday at Fort Belvoir, Va., a subject-matter expert for Bales, former Army public health physician Dr. Remington Nevin, submitted affidavits arguing that Bales likely experienced hallucinations and psychosis related to either taking mefloquine, also known by the brand name Lariam, in Afghanistan or previously in Iraq.

The prescription was not considered during the investigation, and his legal team is using this in a request for the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals to review Bales' life sentence without parole in the killings that took place March 11, 2012, in Kandahar province.

Mefloquine is a malaria treatment medication that was commonly used by the U.S. military as a prophylactic in malaria endemic regions, taken once a week by troops. It has been controversial since its commercial introduction in 1989, as it is known to cause neurological and vestibular problems in a small percentage of users.

Shortly after Bales murdered the Afghan civilians on March 11, 2012, retired Army psychiatrist Col. Elspeth Cameron Ritchie raised questions as to whether Bales had been taking mefloquine during his deployment or on his previous three trips to Iraq.

Ape taught to use sign language dies

ATLANTA -- An orangutan who communicated with researchers using sign language has died at an Atlanta zoo. Chantek was 39.

On its website, Zoo Atlanta said Chantek died Monday. The cause of death isn't known, but the zoo says veterinarians had been treating him for progressive heart disease.

Chantek arrived at the zoo in 1997 at the age of 19. He was born at Atlanta's Yerkes Language Research Center and spent nine years living with researchers at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Researchers raised him like a human child and taught him at least 150 words in American Sign Language. He was taught other human skills such as how to use a bathroom and clean his room.

A Section on 08/09/2017