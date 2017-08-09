Cash, ATM taken from grocery store

Little Rock police say a burglar stole $18,500 worth of cash and an ATM from a grocery store Sunday night.

The owner of Neighborhood Grocery called police to report the break-in around 7:55 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at 4423 W. 12th St., they found someone had cut through a gate and pried open a side door.

The owner told officers that the store was missing $12,000 and an ATM containing $4,300 more.

No suspect was listed at the time of the report. Neither the cash nor the ATM, which is valued at $2,200, have been recovered.

Victim says robbers hit him, took money

A Little Rock man told police that two people punched him in the face before stealing hundreds of dollars Monday morning.

Officers responded at 9:36 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of West Sixth Street after getting a call about a robbery, according to a police report.

A 24-year-old who lives at the residence told police he was walking north toward a Subway at 117 S. Cedar St., about a half-mile from where he lives, when he was approached by two people dressed in black sweatpants. The area is just east of UAMS Medical Center.

The man said both people punched him in the face, then stole $200 from him. The robbers fled east on Plateau Street, the victim said.

He had a cut on his left cheek, police said.

No suspects were named on the report.

Metro on 08/09/2017