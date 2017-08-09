Home / Latest News /
Safe taken from west Little Rock restaurant in break-in
By The Associated Press
A safe containing $2,000 and a pocketknife was taken from a west Little Rock restaurant early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to The Pantry West, 11401 N. Rodney Parham Road, about 8:30 a.m., where a 42-year-old man told police that he was called by a neighbor who noticed the window to the eatery's patio was broken.
When he arrived, he reportedly found glass everywhere on the patio and the safe missing from the restaurant's office.
According to the 42-year-old, a brown-handled pocketknife, checkbook and $2,000 were inside the safe.
No suspects were listed on the report.
