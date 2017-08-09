FOOTBALL

Southern Arkansas picked to win GAC

Southern Arkansas University was picked to win the Great American Conference by the league’s coaches.

The Muleriders, 9-3 in 2016, received 110 points and five firstplace votes. They appeared in the Live United Bowl last season against Texas A&M-Kingsville. SAU returns 12 All-GAC selections, including first-team defensive tackle Travis William and second-team quarterback Barrett Renner.

Harding University, which won last season’s GAC championship and finished 13-1, was second in the poll with 107 points, including five firstplace votes. Henderson State University was third with 106 points and two first-place votes. Rounding out the poll are Ouachita Baptist University, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech University, Southwestern Oklahoma State, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Northwestern Oklahoma State, East Central (Okla.), Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene.

GOLF

Napier advances; Huseman misses cut

Arkansas State University senior Tanner Napier shot a 5-under 65 Tuesday to advance to the third round of the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, while senior Andrew Huseman shot a 1-over 71 and missed the cut by one stroke.

Napier, a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, shot a 1-under 69 Monday for a 6-under 134 total through two rounds. He’s tied for fourth place and is one shot behind co-leaders Camilo Aguado, Stratton Nolen and Hugo Bernard. Huseman, a 2016 All-Sun Belt selection, shot a 4-over 74 Monday for a 5-over 145 total.

SOCCER

Arkansas women ranked 17th

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women’s team was ranked No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches poll released Tuesday. The Razorbacks start the season two spots ahead of their final ranking last season, in which they won a school-record 18 matches. They went on to play in the SEC Tournament championship and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia tops the poll, followed by Stanford, Southern Cal, South Carolina and Georgetown. Other SEC teams ranked in the poll include Florida (seventh) and Auburn (10th).

Arkansas faces Nebraska-Omaha in its only exhibition match at 7 p.m. Thursday in Fayetteville. The regular season starts Aug. 18 against Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

UCA gets six on preseason team

The University of Central Arkansas women’s team placed a league-high six players on the preseason All-Southland Conference team.

Juniors Camille Bassett, Ashley Smith and Kristen Ricks are joined on the first team by seniors Dayna Mounie and Stacia Carroll, while senior Alex Moore was named to the second team.

Bassett is the conference’s reigning player of the year after leading the Southland in shots (65) and goals (11), among other categories. She also ranked in the top 10 in the conference in assists, assists per game and game-winning goals. The Bears play an exhibition match Friday at Southeast Missouri State before starting the regular season against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Aug. 18.