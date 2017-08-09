Style: Crystal Bridges’ ‘Animal’ exhibit ahead of the pack

BENTONVILLE — This year’s headline visitor to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is Dale Chihuly’s blown-glass work, displayed indoors and outdoors at the world-class facility blessed by Alice Walton’s vast wealth and artful eye, Jack Schnedler writes in Thursday’s Style section.

However, a smaller temporary exhibit also deserves the admiring eyes of museumgoers. This free show occupies a single gallery, showcasing the work of seven artists under the title “Animal Meet Human.” There is whimsy to some of the art, adding to viewers’ pleasure.

