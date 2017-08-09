Suspect in custody in stepdad's death

LAKE CITY -- A Craighead County man wanted in the slaying of a Lake City man turned himself in to West Memphis police Tuesday and now faces a first-degree murder charge, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said.

Christopher Trey Yerbey, 27, surrendered to authorities in West Memphis at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 16 hours after police say he shot his stepfather, Rickie Glen Kirkendoll, 55, at Kirkendoll's Lake City home on Fourth Street.

Lake City police and Craighead County sheriff's deputies were called to Kirkendoll's home at about 4 p.m. Monday in reference to "domestic-type situation," Boyd said.

A caller told a Craighead County 911 dispatcher that her "son had shot my husband," the sheriff said.

Witnesses saw Yerbey flee in a white Ford F-150 pickup Monday evening. Boyd said deputies were told Yerbey was headed to Blytheville or West Memphis.

State Desk on 08/09/2017