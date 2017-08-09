'Suspicious' death investigated at North Little Rock apartment; man found with multiple cuts

Authorities in North Little Rock say they are investigating the "suspicious death" of a man who was found inside his apartment early Wednesday with multiple cuts on his body.

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a spokesman for the North Little Rock Police Department, said detectives were investigating it "as a homicide until proven otherwise," but he said it's also possible it was a suicide.

The man's name hasn't been released pending notification of family members.

Dedrick said officers were called to the unit at 600 West M St. after someone walking by around 6 a.m. noticed the apartment door open and thought that was odd.

Inside, the man was found with multiple cuts on his body and significant blood loss, Dedrick said. He was pronounced dead there, and the body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Dedrick said he didn't have information yet on whether a weapon was recovered at the scene.

"It's just suspicious," Dedrick said. "He was the only one there. The door was open. We just don't know yet."