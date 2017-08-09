Teen killed in altercation outside Arkansas community center

An 18-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon altercation at a Pine Bluff community center.

Jerry Pryor, 18, was shot one time in the upper torso, according to Lt. David De Foor of the Pine Bluff Police Department.

De Foor said the victim ran inside the Merrill Community Center, located at 1000 S. Ash St., asking for help.

Police are searching for 18-year-old suspect Alexis Reed. Witnesses said they saw Reed and Pryor arguing outside and then heard a loud "pop."

Pryor was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m. at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.