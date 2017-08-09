Texan killed in tractor-trailer wreck

A man driving a tractor-trailer died after the truck tipped over on a state highway in Polk County on Monday morning, police said.

A 2013 Freightliner was heading west on Arkansas 8 west of Big Fork around 6 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The vehicle went off the road, then overcorrected and rolled onto its side, police said.

The driver, 64-year-old Joseph Mouton of Missouri City, Texas, was killed, police said.

No one else was reported hurt in the wreck.

Conditions were cloudy and the road was dry at the time, police said.

