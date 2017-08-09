Trump hits McConnell for Senate crash of Obama health law repeal

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump scolded his own party's Senate leader on Wednesday for the crash of the Republican drive to repeal and rewrite the Obama health care law, using Twitter to demand of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, "Why not done?"

Trump fired back at the Kentucky Republican for telling a home-state audience this week that the president had "not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process."

The exchange came less than two weeks after the Senate's rejection of the GOP effort to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law. The House approved its version in May, but its Senate failure marked the end of the party's attempt to deliver on vows to erase Obama's statute it's made since the law's 2010 enactment.

"Senator Mitch McConnell said I had 'excessive expectations,' but I don't think so," Trump tweeted. "After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?"

Trump had repeatedly used Twitter to pressure McConnell to find the votes to approve the health care bill, even saying hours after its failure that GOP senators "look like fools."

For his part, McConnell's statement was surprising because he is typically among the capital's most guarded politicians. When it comes to criticizing Trump, he's seldom gone further than saying he wishes he would stop tweeting and often refused to chime in when Trump made widely condemned comments during last year's presidential campaign.

McConnell told the Rotary Club of Florence, Ky., on Monday that people think Congress is underperforming partly because "artificial deadlines, unrelated to the reality of the complexity of legislating, may not have been fully understood."

He added that 52 is "a challenging number," a reference to the GOP's scant 52-48 Senate majority. "You saw that on full display a couple of weeks ago," when McConnell failed to muster a majority to push three different Republican health care bills through the chamber.

McConnell's Kentucky remarks also drew a tweet Wednesday from Dan Scavino Jr., the White House social media director.

"More excuses," wrote Scavino. "@SenateMajLdr must have needed another 4 years - in addition to the 7 years - to repeal and replace Obamacare."

Also joining the fray was Fox News Host Sean Hannity, a close Trump ally.

"@SenateMajLdr No Senator, YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire!" Hannity tweeted.