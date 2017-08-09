While at stoplight, 3 robbers pull knife, yank her from car, 60-year-old tells Little Rock police

A 60-year-old told Little Rock officers that three assailants pulled out a knife and pulled her from her car while she was at stoplight Sunday night.

According to a police report, the victim was stopped in her Volkswagen Jetta on Baseline Road about 9 p.m. when the trio "rushed up" to her vehicle. The robbers, whom she described as males, opened her door and put a knife in her face, demanding money, she told officers.

One of the attackers then reportedly punched her in the ear, grabbed her arms and "yanked" her out of the car. When they threw her to the ground, she hit her head on the pavement and lost consciousness, according to the report.

When she woke up, she saw the trio running away, the 60-year-old told police. She did not report the crime until the next day when she was treated at CHI St. Vincent's Infirmary, where police observed that she had a cut lip, a knot and swelling on her head and bruising and lacerations to her arms. She reportedly said that she was scared the three would hurt her if she called police.

No suspects were named on the report.