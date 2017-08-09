Home / Latest News /
Woman tries to take full cart of clothing from Little Rock Target, then 3 fight employees, police say
This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.
Three people face charges after an attempt to steal a shopping cart full of clothes from a Little Rock Target ended in a physical altercation with two of the retailers' employees Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the store at 420 S. University Ave., where they found Raven Smith, Marcus Cuningkin Jr. and a 15-year-old boy fighting with two Target workers, according to a police report.
With the asset-protection employees' help, police were able to take Smith, 22, and the boy into custody, and Cuningkin, 19, was reportedly apprehended nearby after a foot chase.
A 29-year-old worker told officers that when he tried to stop Smith from taking the cart of clothes, Cunningkin and the boy jumped on his back.
The clothing was valued at $1,075, according to the report.
Cuningkin and Smith, both of Little Rock, were taken to the Pulaski County jail. Smith faces charges of theft of property, second-degree terroristic threatening and criminal trespass and is being held in lieu of $4,250 bond, jail records show. The 19-year-old is charged with robbery, fleeing and criminal trespass and is being held on $16,000 bond.
According to the report, the boy was released to his mother and faces robbery and criminal trespass charges.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman tries to take full cart of clothing from Little Rock Target, then 3 fight employees, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.