Woman tries to take full cart of clothing from Little Rock Target, then 3 fight employees, police say

Three people face charges after an attempt to steal a shopping cart full of clothes from a Little Rock Target ended in a physical altercation with two of the retailers' employees Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the store at 420 S. University Ave., where they found Raven Smith, Marcus Cuningkin Jr. and a 15-year-old boy fighting with two Target workers, according to a police report.

With the asset-protection employees' help, police were able to take Smith, 22, and the boy into custody, and Cuningkin, 19, was reportedly apprehended nearby after a foot chase.

A 29-year-old worker told officers that when he tried to stop Smith from taking the cart of clothes, Cunningkin and the boy jumped on his back.

The clothing was valued at $1,075, according to the report.

Cuningkin and Smith, both of Little Rock, were taken to the Pulaski County jail. Smith faces charges of theft of property, second-degree terroristic threatening and criminal trespass and is being held in lieu of $4,250 bond, jail records show. The 19-year-old is charged with robbery, fleeing and criminal trespass and is being held on $16,000 bond.

According to the report, the boy was released to his mother and faces robbery and criminal trespass charges.