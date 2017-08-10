2-auto crash near LR school kills woman, injures 2 people

A woman was killed and two people were hospitalized Wednesday in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a minivan in Little Rock , police said.

A Hyundai Santa Fe and a Chrysler Pacifica were heading west Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of West Markham Street, police spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

The Pacifica was going "rather fast" and rear-ended the Santa Fe, Moore said. Both vehicles then careened off the road, and the Pacifica traveled across a stretch of grass and crashed into a tree on the grounds of the Arkansas School for the Deaf.

The Pacifica's driver, a woman, was killed, Moore said. A male passenger suffered "serious injuries" and was taken to a hospital, he said.

The Santa Fe's driver also was hospitalized, authorities said.

The woman's next of kin had yet to be notified, so police did not release her name Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch records show officers were called to the wreck shortly before 10:40 a.m. The Little Rock Police Department said westbound lanes in the area were closed until about 1 p.m.

