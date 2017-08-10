Arkansas identifies 3 officers who were held by inmates

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas prison officials have identified the three correction officers who were held by several inmates in part of a maximum security facility for about three hours earlier this week after the prisoners snatched the officers' keys and a Taser.

The Department of Correction said Thursday that Lt. Willie Carmickle, Sgt. Levester Johnson and correctional officer George Thomas were held by the inmates at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker on Monday. The department has not identified the inmates, who released the officers and surrendered.

The department has not said how the inmates overpowered the officers nor how they obtained the keys, Taser and other equipment.

The department said Carmickle has been an employee since February 2010, Johnson since March 2006 and Thomas since January.

