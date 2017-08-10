Arkansas inmate involved in assault at prison dies, spokesman says

An inmate who was involved in an assault at a state prison in late July died Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

At 5 a.m., 25-year-old John Demoret was taken from the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m., spokesman Solomon Graves said in an emailed statement.

His cause of death was not stated.

On July 28, Demoret was "involved" in an assault at the Tucker Unit, where he was previously being held, Graves said.

Graves said he could not provide further details about the attack.

Arkansas State Police were told about the assault and of Demoret’s death. State police were already investigating the attack as an aggravated assault, and it's now a death investigation, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Sadler said the inquiry could become a homicide investigation depending on results from the state Crime Laboratory.

The Department of Correction also launched an internal investigation, which it is continuing, the statement said.

Demoret was serving a 10-year sentence for manslaughter out of Hot Spring County, the agency said. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2011, online court records show.

That month, he was placed on the Department of Correction's backup list, meaning there was not yet room for him at a state prison, Graves said in a phone call.

In February 2012, Demoret arrived at the Ouachita unit and was transferred that month to the Varner Unit, a high-security prison, in Gould, Graves said.

Demoret remained in Gould until March of this year, when he was transferred to the Tucker Unit. He was at that lockup through July and was taken back to the Ouachita site Wednesday, Graves said.